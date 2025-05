BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12.​ India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire, US President Donald Trump said in a post on his Truth page, Trend reports.

"I am very proud of the strong and unwaveringly powerful leadership of India and Pakistan for having the strength, wisdom, and fortitude to fully know and understand that it was time to stop the current aggression that could have lead to to the death and destruction of so many, and so much," Trump wrote in his post.