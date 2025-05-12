Azerbaijan Railways reports robust cargo flow from Zira Port in 1Q2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12.​ Zira Port transported around 25,000 tons of cargo by rail via Azerbaijan Railways Closed Joint Stock Company (CJSC) in the first quarter of 2025, Trend reports, citing the company.

The CJSC noted that the majority of the transported goods consisted of chemical industry products.

To note, as part of the infrastructure development carried out by the Azerbaijani Railways CJSC in 2023-2024, the Dubendi-Zira-Gyurgyan-Zira seaport railway line (21 km) has been reconstructed, and a new 9 km railway line has been built between Gyurgyan and Zira port

This has enabled the first-ever transit cargo transport by railway from Zira port.

The railway transit of cargo from Zira port will facilitate faster logistics across the Middle Corridor, increasing the efficiency of operations.

Azerbaijan Railways is the state-owned national rail transport provider in the Republic of Azerbaijan. The 2,918 km (1,813 mi) network, with a 1,520 mm gauge, is electrified at 3 kV (3,000 V) DC. The Azerbaijan Railways headquarters is located in the capital, Baku. The inaugural railway line in Azerbaijan was constructed in 1878 and inaugurated in 1880 in the outskirts of Baku. The railway comprises 176 stations, of which Bilajari (in Baku) and Shirvan are fully automated. Twelve stations include container courts equipped with specialized mechanisms and machinery, while three stations—Keshla (in Baku), Ganja, and Khirdalan—are capable of handling high freight containers. In conjunction with the Kars–Tbilisi–Baku railway, a regional rail link project that has directly connected Turkey, Georgia, and Azerbaijan since 2017, Azerbaijan is modernizing its railway lines with new high-speed rolling stock to replace the outdated equipment.

