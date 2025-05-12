Chinese company explores cable supply for Uzbekistan’s green energy projects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 12. A delegation led by Wu Hao, Project Director of Dongfang Electric Corporation, visited Techno Cable Group, accompanied by representatives of the Uzeltechsanoat Association, to discuss supplying cables for green energy projects in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

During the visit, the delegation explored the product range, quality, and compliance with international standards of the company’s products.

The guests toured the production facilities of Techno Cable Group, observed the technological processes in place, and reviewed the current product assortment. A constructive dialogue took place regarding technical requirements, potential terms of cooperation, and future agreements.

This meeting marks an important milestone in fostering mutually beneficial collaboration, providing local manufacturers with access to new markets, and integrating national industrial capacity into international projects.

Meanwhile, Dongfang Electric is currently implementing a major renewable energy project in Uzbekistan — the construction of a 300 MW solar photovoltaic power plant in the Guzar district of the Kashkadarya region.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel