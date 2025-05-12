Kazakhstan and UAE solidify ties with sweeping new agreements in key sectors

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 12. During the conclusion of talks between President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a ceremony was held to exchange signed bilateral documents, Trend reports.

The following documents were signed between Kazakhstan and the UAE:

A Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of road transport between the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates;

A Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Justice of the United Arab Emirates;

An Agreement on Cooperation for the development of 24-hour power supply projects up to 500 MW and an energy storage system up to 2000 MW in the Republic of Kazakhstan between Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund and Masdar;

An Agreement on Strategic Cooperation in the field of digital transformation of Kazakhstan's oil and gas industry between Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund and AIQ;

A Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation between Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank;

An Agreement on the creation of a supercomputer cluster in the Republic of Kazakhstan between the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations, and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Presight;

A Protocol between KazMunayGas National Company and Abu Dhabi Ports Group regarding the development of cooperation to expand the commercial fleet;

An Agreement on Strategic Cooperation in the area of digitalization of the oil and gas industry between QazaqGaz National Company and AIQ;

A Memorandum of Understanding between the Turkestan Region Akimat and the Abu Dhabi Development Fund for the financing and construction of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Maternity Hospital in Turkestan;

An Agreement on investments in the development of the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport in Astana and the surrounding area between the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Terminals Astana Airport Limited.

In addition, the ceremony announced the ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the United Arab Emirates on the implementation of the wind power plant project.

