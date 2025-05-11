Another round of nuclear talks between Iran and the US begins in Oman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. The fourth round of indirect talks between Iran and the US on the Iranian nuclear program began in the Omani capital Muscat, Trend reports.

According to the information, the Iranian delegation at the nuclear talks is headed by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, and the American delegation is headed by US Special Representative for Near East Affairs Steve Witkoff.

The negotiations are being held under the mediation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Oman, Sayyid Badr Albusaid.

Three rounds of indirect negotiations between Iran and the US regarding Iran’s nuclear program were held on April 12, 19, and 26. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.