Aramco lifts oil output slightly in Q1 2025, gas volumes ease
Saudi Aramco modestly increased its liquids production in the first quarter of 2025, responding to stronger oil prices, while gas output edged lower quarter-on-quarter. The latest figures reflect the company’s flexible production strategy amid shifting market dynamics and its long-term focus on gas expansion.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy