Aramco lifts oil output slightly in Q1 2025, gas volumes ease

Saudi Aramco modestly increased its liquids production in the first quarter of 2025, responding to stronger oil prices, while gas output edged lower quarter-on-quarter. The latest figures reflect the company’s flexible production strategy amid shifting market dynamics and its long-term focus on gas expansion.

