Tajikistan, Uzbekistan move closer to finalizing energy cooperation agreement

Tajikistan Materials 12 May 2025 10:35 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan

Umar Abakirov
DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 12. Delegations from Tajikistan and Uzbekistan discussed in Dushanbe a draft agreement on bilateral cooperation in the electricity sector, Trend reports.

The Tajik delegation was led by Minister of Energy and Water Resources Daler Juma, while the Uzbek side was headed by Minister of Energy Jurabek Mirzamahmudov. The meeting focused on aligning positions and finalizing the text of the agreement.

The sides reviewed a wide range of issues related to strengthening bilateral energy cooperation and expressed mutual interest in accelerating the implementation of joint initiatives.

During the 2024 Tajikistan–Uzbekistan business forum, held as part of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s visit to Dushanbe, Tajikistan's Minister of Industry and New Technologies Sherali Kabir encouraged Uzbekistan to increase imports of Tajik electricity generated from hydropower. Electricity from Tajikistan is supplied to Uzbekistan during the summer period.

