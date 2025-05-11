Khojaly substation is equipped with digital technologies and new generation control and measuring devices (PHOTO)

KHODJALY, Azerbaijan, May 11. The Khojaly substation with a capacity of 3200 kVA and the Digital Control Center are designed to ensure stable, reliable and uninterrupted power supply to new residential complexes, agricultural and tourist facilities, as well as various socio-economic infrastructure facilities built in the Khojaly district.

Chief engineer of the Karabakh regional department of energy supply and sales Mubariz Zarbaliyev told the regional correspondent of Trend that to supply electricity to the substation, power lines were laid from the Khankendi-1 and Askeran substations. This substation will be connected to the Agdam-2 substation through a 35 kV power line under construction, thereby creating a ring power supply scheme between the cities of Agdam-Askeran-Khojaly-Khankendi.

Thanks to the Digital Control Center, all information about the current state of networks is collected and processed centrally, equipment is controlled remotely, and real-time monitoring is carried out using digital systems. For this purpose, the substation is equipped with digital technologies and new generation control and measuring devices. This Center not only maintains reliable operation of the network, but also creates conditions for reducing losses and overall operating costs during electricity transmission. The center has created the ability to provide advance information in real time about power outages to consumers supplied by the substation.

The risk of power supply interruptions is minimised as the process of integrating renewable energy sources into the power grid is centrally controlled by the Digital Control Centre. The center fully ensures the operation of the substation in a multifunctional mode, as well as the coordination of the operation of devices and equipment with each other depending on the volumes of received and transmitted electricity.

The Digital Control Centre also has 52 kW solar panels, the energy generated is transmitted to the grid, and fast charging devices for electric vehicles are installed on its territory.