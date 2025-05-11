292 families to be resettled in Kangarli village in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam (PHOTO)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, May 11. Karabakh, reduced to ruins after nearly thirty years of Armenian vandalism, has entered a new era. Life is returning to the Aghdam district, as it did to other territories liberated as a result of the Victory of the Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. Large-scale construction and installation works are underway in the district center and villages, infrastructure projects are being implemented. One of the villages under construction in the Aghdam district is the village of Kengerli.

Leyla Sarabi, spokesperson for the Reconstruction, Construction and Management Service in Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavend districts, told Trend that the foundation of this village, located 6 kilometers from the city center, was laid by President Ilham Aliyev on October 4, 2022.

The village of Kangarli is designed for 2,544 people. The total projected area is more than 177 hectares. In total, 632 individual residential buildings are planned to be built in the village in 2 stages.

At the first stage, it is planned to resettle 1,279 people to the village of Kengerli. 292 individual residential houses have already been built. The houses have two, three, four and five rooms. Taking into account the future resettlement of the population, 72.5 hectares of land have been allocated for the first stage of construction of the village.

The village has all the conditions to provide employment for the population, various economic, educational, social, cultural and household facilities have been built. The village has roads, electricity, communications, water supply, and gas supply.

To note, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration of the first phase of Kangarli village in Aghdam district on May 10.