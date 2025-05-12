Kazakhstan unveils new reservoirs to secure nation’s water resources
azakhstan has secured $2.7 billion in funding from the Islamic Development Bank for the construction of 17 new reservoirs, aimed at enhancing water security and irrigation. The first stage, set to begin in 2025, will focus on building four new reservoirs and modernizing key water infrastructure across several regions, improving irrigation and reducing flooding risks.
