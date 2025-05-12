Azerbaijan, Latvia set to launch joint working group on agriculture (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12.​ Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan Majnun Mammadov met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Latvia to Azerbaijan Edgars Skuja, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, the Minister provided details about the state support to the agrarian sector in Azerbaijan.

The Minister noted that cooperation between the two countries in all spheres is developing dynamically. Azerbaijan fully supports all initiatives aimed at strengthening economic and trade ties with Latvia. Recalling that Azerbaijan has a reliable and favorable business environment, as well as great transit potential, Majnun Mammadov added that Latvian businessmen can assess Azerbaijan's investment opportunities and more widely use the transport and transit potential.

The meeting covered such issues as strengthening of cooperation and legal framework in the agricultural sector, establishment of a joint working group on agriculture, exchange of information on products with high export potential, increase of trade turnover in the field of agriculture and food, expansion of ties between entrepreneurs, participation of Latvian entrepreneurs in the Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition, transfer of modern technologies, implementation of internship programs in the field of scientific research and research.

Latvian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Edgars Skuja emphasized that his country is a friendly country to Azerbaijan and is interested in developing partnership in all spheres. He noted the great potential for expanding cooperation in the agro-industrial sector. The sides expressed mutual interest in deepening agrarian cooperation.

In the course of the meeting, the sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.