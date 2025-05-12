Iran’s trade sector thrives with significant boost in bank loan access

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12.​ Iranian banks have increased their loan allocation to the trade sector by 57.7 percent during the first month of the current Iranian year (from March 21 through April 20, 2025) compared to the same month of the previous year (from March 20 through April 19, 2024).

Data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank (CBİ) indicates that the total loans provided by Iranian banks to the trade sector during the first month amounted to around 366 trillion rials (about $655 million), compared to 232 trillion rials (about $416 million) in the same month of the previous year.

The statistics further reveal that during this period, around 327 trillion rials (about $586 million) in loans were allocated as working capital for the trade sector.

Moreover, the data highlights that 25.6 trillion rials (about $45.9 million) were provided for the creation of enterprises and other opportunities, while 12.7 trillion rials (about $22.8 million) were allocated for the development of businesses.

The statistics also mention that 171 billion rials (about $306,000) were credited to self-employment initiatives in the trade sector.

In addition, Iranian banks issued 154 billion rials (about $276,000) of consumer loans in the trade sector during the same period.

Iranian banks and financial institutions provided a total of 3.31 quadrillion rials (about $6.09 billion) in loans across various sectors for the entire first month. This represents a growth of 61.4 percent compared to the same month last year.

-------

Follow the author on X: @BaghishovElnur