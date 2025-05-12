Aramco posts $26B Q1 profit on stronger oil prices, lower costs
Saudi Aramco reported a first-quarter profit of $26 billion in 2025, marking a solid rebound from the previous quarter as higher oil prices and lower operating expenses supported earnings. While profits dipped slightly compared to a year earlier, the world’s largest oil company benefited from strong crude trading volumes and disciplined cost control.
