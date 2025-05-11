Iranian FM leaves for Oman for nuclear talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has traveled to Oman's capital Muscat to participate in another round of indirect Iranian-US nuclear talks, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghaei said in a statement to local media, Trend reports.

According to him, as in the previous three rounds, the fourth round of negotiations will be held under the mediation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Oman, Sayyid Badr Albusaid.

Baghaei said the fourth round of talks will begin in Muscat at 12:00 local time. An Iranian technical delegation consisting of specialists and experts is also in Muscat to hold necessary consultations during the discussions.

"The Iranian delegation will make every effort to protect Iran's valuable achievements in the peaceful use of nuclear energy and lift sanctions and restrictions imposed on the country's economy within the framework announced by the country," he noted.

Three rounds of indirect negotiations between Iran and the US regarding Iran’s nuclear program were held on April 12, 19, and 26. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.

