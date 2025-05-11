Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iran Materials 11 May 2025 11:05 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for May 11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 11, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange benchmark, the value of 40 currencies increased, and 4 currencies decreased compared to May 10.

As for CBI, $1 equals 559,125 rials, and one euro is 629,037 rials, while on May 10, one euro was 628,619 rials.

Currency

Rial on May 11

Rial on May 10

1 US dollar

USD

559,125

557,770

1 British pound

GBP

743,833

742,618

1 Swiss franc

CHF

672,411

672,152

1 Swedish króna

SEK

57,570

57,484

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

53,929

53,930

1 Danish krone

DKK

84,316

84,256

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,548

6,527

1 UAE Dirham

AED

152,246

151,877

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,817,183

1,818,777

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

198,705

198,221

100 Japanese yen

JPY

384,535

384,238

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

71,877

71,709

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,452,273

1,448,842

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

401,085

400,472

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

330,378

330,099

1 South African rand

ZAR

30,733

30,595

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,440

14,393

1 Russian ruble

RUB

6,777

6,667

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

153,606

153,234

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

42,672

42,573

1 Syrian pound

SYP

43

43

1 Australian dollar

AUD

358,606

358,263

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

149,100

148,739

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,487,035

1,483,431

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

430,731

429,981

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

459,361

458,760

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

18,711

18,649

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

266

266

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

409,078

407,773

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

102,096

101,958

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

77,265

77,073

100 Thai baht

THB

1,695,559

1,694,011

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

130,116

129,787

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

400,743

398,717

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

788,611

786,700

1 euro

EUR

629,037

628,619

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

108,395

108,093

1 Georgian lari

GEL

203,680

203,437

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

33,861

33,766

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,951

7,943

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

170,725

170,322

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

328,897

328,100

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,009,807

1,007,339

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

54,044

53,915

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

159,295

159,360

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

6,036

6,061

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 802,469 rials and $1 costs 713,281 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 780,612 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 693,853 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 831,000–834,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 936,000–939,000 rials.

