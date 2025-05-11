Iran releases currency exchange rates for May 11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 11, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange benchmark, the value of 40 currencies increased, and 4 currencies decreased compared to May 10.

As for CBI, $1 equals 559,125 rials, and one euro is 629,037 rials, while on May 10, one euro was 628,619 rials.

Currency Rial on May 11 Rial on May 10 1 US dollar USD 559,125 557,770 1 British pound GBP 743,833 742,618 1 Swiss franc CHF 672,411 672,152 1 Swedish króna SEK 57,570 57,484 1 Norwegian krone NOK 53,929 53,930 1 Danish krone DKK 84,316 84,256 1 Indian rupee INR 6,548 6,527 1 UAE Dirham AED 152,246 151,877 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,817,183 1,818,777 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 198,705 198,221 100 Japanese yen JPY 384,535 384,238 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 71,877 71,709 1 Omani rial OMR 1,452,273 1,448,842 1 Canadian dollar CAD 401,085 400,472 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 330,378 330,099 1 South African rand ZAR 30,733 30,595 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,440 14,393 1 Russian ruble RUB 6,777 6,667 1 Qatari riyal QAR 153,606 153,234 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 42,672 42,573 1 Syrian pound SYP 43 43 1 Australian dollar AUD 358,606 358,263 1 Saudi riyal SAR 149,100 148,739 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,487,035 1,483,431 1 Singapore dollar SGD 430,731 429,981 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 459,361 458,760 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 18,711 18,649 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 266 266 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 409,078 407,773 1 Libyan dinar LYD 102,096 101,958 1 Chinese yuan CNY 77,265 77,073 100 Thai baht THB 1,695,559 1,694,011 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 130,116 129,787 1,000 South Korean won KRW 400,743 398,717 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 788,611 786,700 1 euro EUR 629,037 628,619 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 108,395 108,093 1 Georgian lari GEL 203,680 203,437 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 33,861 33,766 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,951 7,943 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 170,725 170,322 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 328,897 328,100 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,009,807 1,007,339 1 Tajik somoni TJS 54,044 53,915 1 Turkmen manat TMT 159,295 159,360 Venezuelan bolívar VES 6,036 6,061

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 802,469 rials and $1 costs 713,281 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 780,612 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 693,853 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 831,000–834,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 936,000–939,000 rials.

