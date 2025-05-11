Aghdam Mugham Center to play important role in restoring glory of this art in Karabakh - ministry rep (PHOTO)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, May 11. The Mugham Center built in the city of Aghdam will become an important link in the restoration, education and popularization of the pre-occupation cultural heritage of the ancient pearl of the art of Mugham in the Karabakh region. It will also play a significant role in nurturing the love of this unique genre in the younger generation, Parvin Rustamova, a representative of the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, told Trend's regional correspondent.

According to her, the new Mugham Center has all the necessary conditions for cultural and educational activities: a café, a cinema, a library, and two dance halls are open.

"The 507-seat concert hall is equipped with everything necessary for holding various cultural events, including performances by mugham performers. The Center also includes 15 classrooms, an exhibition hall, a conference hall and other facilities. An open amphitheater for 615 spectators was built on the adjacent territory," she noted.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation, led by First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, has made substantial contributions to the development and global recognition of mugham. Thanks to the Foundation’s efforts and initiatives, numerous national and international projects have been implemented in this field. As a result, Azerbaijani mugham has been inscribed on UNESCO’s list of the “Masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity.”

On May 10, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the inauguration of the Aghdam Mugham Center.