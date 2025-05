BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12.​ Minister of National Defense of Türkiye, Yaşar Güler, is set to make an official visit to Azerbaijan today, Trend reports.

The minister is expected to depart for Azerbaijan following a cabinet meeting chaired by the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

As part of his visit, Minister Güler is scheduled to hold a series of meetings with Azerbaijani officials.

