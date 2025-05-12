Aramco cuts Q1 2025 capex as downstream spending eases

Photo: Aramco

Saudi Aramco trimmed its capital expenditures in the first quarter of 2025 to $12.55 billion, down from $14.18 billion in the previous quarter, as lower downstream investment drove the reduction. However, year-on-year, capex increased due to higher spending on upstream projects aimed at boosting long-term production capacity.

