Azerbaijan joins forces to establish election consultative platform for Turkic nations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12.​ A delegation led by the Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan, Mazahir Panahov, visited the city of Turkestan in Kazakhstan, the media and public relations department of the CEC told Trend.

The visit was made at the invitation of the Chairman of the CEC of Kazakhstan, Nurlan Abdirov. During the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation will participate in the signing ceremony of the founding document for the Consultative Platform of Election Commissions of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

"This document will create opportunities to further strengthen the relations between the election bodies of OTS member states and expand mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of experience exchange.

During the visit, the Azerbaijani CEC delegation will also attend an international conference on 'The Turkic World: Traditions, Experience, and Prospects for the Development of Electoral Systems.'

The CEC delegation includes Deputy Chairman Rovzat Ghasimov and Deputy Head of the Secretariat, Hasan Kazimzade.

Furthermore, the delegation will hold meetings with heads of the election bodies and other officials from OTS member states to discuss interagency cooperation and other mutually relevant topics," the service said.

