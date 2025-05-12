Kazakhstan greenlights landmark wind power plant agreement with UAE

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 12. The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has signed a law ratifying the agreement with the UAE on the wind power plant project, Trend reports.

"The President of Kazakhstan has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan ‘On the ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the United Arab Emirates on the implementation of the wind power plant project,’' the information says.

Under the document, a wind power plant with a total capacity of 1 GW is planned to be built in the Zhambyl region of the country, utilizing wind energy. The project will be implemented with the participation of a consortium of shareholders: Masdar (UAE) - 40 percent of shares; Double Solar (UAE) - 40 percent of shares; Qazaq Green Power - 18 percent of shares; Kazakhstan Investment Development Fund - 2 percent of shares.