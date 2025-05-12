Kazakhstan unveils major investment plans to fuel industrial growth

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov reviewed major industrial projects focused on developing high-end clusters in the chemical and metallurgical sectors. These projects aim to create thousands of jobs and enhance industrial growth, with key developments including a copper smelting plant, upgrades in iron production, and a potassium chloride complex. The initiatives are designed to foster technological advancement and support small businesses and regional infrastructure.

