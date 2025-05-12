Uzbekistan, Italy join forces to enhance agricultural stability and trade

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 12. A delegation from Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Agriculture held talks with officials from Italy’s Ministry of Agriculture to advance bilateral cooperation in the agricultural sector, Trend reports.

The discussions focused on introducing an agricultural insurance system in Uzbekistan, drawing on Italy’s extensive experience in managing insurance funds, payment agencies, and agricultural risk mitigation. The Italian side shared advanced strategies for minimizing losses caused by natural disasters and climate change.

Future cooperation will center on adapting Italy’s insurance models to Uzbekistan’s needs, developing digital platforms for risk management, utilizing artificial intelligence for risk forecasting, and launching joint training programs for insurance professionals.

The parties also discussed potential financial support from international organizations, which would help Uzbekistan boost its export capacity and increase agricultural output. This partnership aims to facilitate broader access for Uzbek agricultural products to international markets.

Meanwhile, the agreements reached during the visit lay the foundation for enhancing the financial resilience of Uzbekistan’s agricultural sector and building a reliable, modern insurance system, paving the way for greater investment in the industry.

Looking ahead, both sides intend to develop joint legal initiatives and exchange practical experience based on regulatory frameworks and data on insurance funds provided by the Italian side.