Azerbaijan's border guards prevent attempt to penetrate Khudaferin Bridge from Iranian territory

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. Suspicious movement of unknown persons was noticed on May 11, at about 04:00, in the area of ​​responsibility of the "Horadiz" border detachment of the Border Troops Command of the State Border Service (GPS) of Azerbaijan, in the direction of the Khudaferin bridge, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the State Border Service.

Four people who entered the Khudaferin Bridge from the territory of Iran crawled to the part of the bridge on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan and began excavation work on the column part of the bridge.

A border patrol was immediately dispatched to the scene of the incident, tasked with protecting the state border, and at the same time the border representative office of the other side was urgently informed of the incident.

Seeing the approaching border patrol, one of the border violators threw himself into the Araz River, while three others, who fled back, were detained on Iranian territory.

With the participation of border guards, an inspection of the scene of the incident was conducted, during which earthmoving equipment used on the section of the bridge where excavation work was being carried out was discovered and confiscated.

According to the information provided by the other side, the detained persons are Iranian citizens.

A search is currently underway for the person who fell into the Araz River, with the participation of both parties.

Investigative measures are ongoing regarding this incident.