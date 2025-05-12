Kyrgyzstan establishes dedicated ministries for education and science

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 12. The President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov, has signed a decree establishing two independent ministries based on the previous Ministry of Education and Science and the State Agency for Intellectual Property and Innovations, Trend reports via the administration of the president.

The new Ministry of Education will be responsible for preschool, primary, basic, and secondary education, as well as initial vocational education. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Science, Higher Education, and Innovations will oversee scientific research, higher education, intellectual property, and innovation activities.

Moreover, the National Accreditation Commission will be restructured into the Higher Attestation Commission under the newly formed Ministry of Science, Higher Education, and Innovations.

This restructuring aims to improve the governance system in education, science, and innovation, ensuring better coordination, increased efficiency, and greater opportunities for young scientists to engage in research and innovation.