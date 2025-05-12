Online opportunity for individual entrepreneurs from Yelo Bank!

Yelo Bank, which values the time of entrepreneurs, is once again providing them with innovative convenience! Now, individual entrepreneurs can open a bank account remotely through the Yelo Business App. The service is completely free of charge and takes less than 5 minutes. New users only need to sign the documents in the Business App using ASAN or SIMA signature and confirm their identity via a video call. Existing customers of the bank can access the service without a video call, using just their electronic signature.



Until now, individual entrepreneurs were required to visit a branch in order to open a bank account. This process involved paperwork and took up valuable time. Now, individual entrepreneurs can dedicate their time to growing their business. The entire account opening process is done online without any physical document exchange. This innovation will simplify the process for customers and provide them with a more efficient and user-friendly banking experience.



Please note that the service is available on weekdays from 09:00 to 17:00. Soon, this restriction will be fully lifted.



Do you want to open an account with Yelo Bank? You can now open a business account remotely without having to visit a branch! Download the Yelo Business App here: https://bit.ly/ylbsp.



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!