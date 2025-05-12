Earthquake shakes Kyrgyzstan's Naryn region

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 12. Kazakhstan's Seismology Institute reports that an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 has been recorded in the Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located 8 km southwest of Jangy-Talap, 9 km northeast of Ak-Kyya, 28 km northwest of Baetov villages, and 88 km northwest of the city of Naryn.

The tremor was most strongly felt at 5 points in the villages of Jangy-Talap, Ak-Kyya, and Kök-Jar in Ak-Talaa district. In other areas, intensity ranged from 4 points in nearby villages to 2.5 points in the city of Naryn.

According to the ministry, damage assessments and checks for potential casualties are currently underway in the affected areas.

This is the second earthquake in Naryn today. The first earthquake, with a magnitude of 4.5, was recorded at 07:33 AM (GMT+6).