Aramco boosts downstream crude utilization to 56% in Q1 2025
Photo: Aramco
Downstream utilization of Aramco’s crude oil production reached 56% in Q1 2025, up from 52% in Q4 2024 and 51% in the same period a year earlier. The steady increase underscores Aramco’s focus on optimizing refinery throughput and operational reliability, which remained robust at 100% during the quarter.
