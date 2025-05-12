Uzbekistan, Slovenia reach agreement on small-scale micro hydropower plants

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 12. Uzbekistan and Slovenia have agreed on commissioning small-scale micro hydropower plants, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan.

This announcement came as part of the Working Group's visit to Slovenia, during which Akram Aliyev, Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan, held meetings in Ljubljana with executives from leading Slovenian companies.

During these discussions, agreements were made on a range of joint projects in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, energy, chemicals, infrastructure development, and agriculture. In addition to advancing energy projects, the countries also plan to establish contract manufacturing for pharmaceutical products, construct an indoor football arena and aviation hangars, and implement initiatives related to food storage, as well as the production of agricultural machinery and components.

Meanwhile, the delegation also visited Kontron's production facility, a company specializing in telecommunications, industrial electronics, and Internet solutions. Agreements were made to further deepen cooperation, with additional details on joint projects to be discussed at the upcoming business forum scheduled for May 22 of this year.

Overall, bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and Slovenia exceeded $175 million in 2024, with exports increasing by 25 percent compared to the previous year.