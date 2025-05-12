Kazakhstan steers economic progress in CIS arena in early 2025

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 12. According to the Interstate Statistical Committee of the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States), Kazakhstan demonstrated steady growth in key socio-economic indicators from January through February 2025, Trend reports.



The report shows that the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) in constant prices has picked up by 4.8 percent compared to the same period in 2024. Industrial production picked up by 5.9 percent, while the volume of commercial freight transport (excluding pipeline transport) shot up by an impressive 18.8 percent — one of the highest rates among CIS countries.



Moreover, retail trade also strengthened, showing a 4.7 percent increase despite a slight slowdown compared to the previous year. Consumer prices in February 2025 rose by 2.6 percent compared to December 2024, and the producer price index for industrial products increased by 0.3 percent.



Overall, Kazakhstan ranks among the CIS countries with the most dynamic economic development at the start of 2025, showing confident recovery and growth across a range of key indicators.



