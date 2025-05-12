Azerbaijan and Somalia approve defense cooperation agreement

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 12 May 2025 15:36 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. The "Agreement on Cooperation in the Fields of Defense and Defense Industry between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Somalia" has been approved, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant law.

According to the law, the "Agreement on Cooperation in the Fields of Defense and Defense Industry between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Somalia" signed in Baku on February 12, 2025 was approved.

