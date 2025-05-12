Australian lawyer hails Azerbaijan's rapid restoration of liberated territories (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, May 12. The work on restoring the liberated territories of Azerbaijan is proceeding at a very fast pace, Australian lawyer Steven Blyth told Trend during his visit to Karabakh.

"My education in law and geography allows me to assess how infrastructure planning and construction is carried out not only in Aghdam, but also in other cities. We have already visited Khankendi. Restoration is underway everywhere. However, the damage caused to these territories is colossal.

A lot has to be restored from scratch; some objects cannot be restored at all. But, being in Shusha for the past two days, I saw with my own eyes the scale of the destruction and the incredible efforts that the Azerbaijani people are making to revive these lands. People work day and night. It is impressive how fast the process is going," he said.

Blyth is convinced that in a few short years, these cities will be back on their feet and thriving, with the residents settling into the swing of normal life once again.

According to him, Azerbaijan gives the impression of a progressive country, where resources are directed towards infrastructure development, efficient use of land, and sustainable movement forward.

