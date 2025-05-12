Iran turns to Araz river water in Urmia lake restoration efforts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. The use of the Araz river and filtered wastewater is in the spotlight within the framework of projects to restore the Urmia lake in Iran, the country's First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref told reporters in Tabriz today, Trend reports.

According to him, water supply in the country is one of the priority issues. Work is being done to provide water to Tabriz and the surrounding regions through the Araz River.

Aref said that the project to transport the Araz River to Marand, Shabister, and Tabriz will be completed within the next three years.

A pipeline 105 km long is being laid to transport water from the Araz River to Marand, Shabister and Tabriz regions in the East Azerbaijan Province of Iran. Commissioning of this pipeline would enable to supply water to 22 cities and 169 villages.

