Iran's Central Bank continues issuance of Sukuk bonds to support foreign currency supply

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) is gearing up to roll out $2 billion in Islamic bonds, commonly referred to as Sukuk, in the current Iranian year, which runs from March 2025 to March 2026. CBI Governor Mohammadreza Farzin spilled the beans that these bonds will be hawked through Iran’s Currency and Gold Exchange Center. The CBI is joining forces with the National Development Fund of Iran to get this show on the road.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register