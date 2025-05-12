Aramco reports decline in free cash flow in Q1 2025

Photo: Aramco

Saudi Aramco reported a decline in free cash flow for the first quarter of 2025, as softer net cash from operating activities weighed on the company’s financial performance despite a drop in capital expenditures. Free cash flow for Q1 2025 came in at $19.16 billion, down from $21.62 billion in the previous quarter and $22.76 billion in the same period last year.

