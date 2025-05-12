Airspace restrictions force Uzbekistan Airways to make flight adjustments

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 12. With the winds of change blowing due to temporary airspace restrictions near the Pakistan-India border, Uzbekistan Airways is shaking things up and making some schedule changes, including putting the brakes on certain flights, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

The changes affect routes from Tashkent to Delhi, Mumbai, Lahore, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, and Phuket, as well as return flights. In some cases, travel times could stretch out by at least 1.5 hours on average.

If flights get canceled, passengers can take up rebooking on the next available dates without any penalties or opt for a full refund of their ticket price.

JSC Uzbekistan Airways, functioning as Uzbekistan Airways, serves as the national airline of Uzbekistan, with its base of operations in Tashkent. The airline commenced operations on 28 January 1992, subsequently assuming control of the Uzbekistan segment of Russia's Aeroflot on 31 May 1992. Since its inception, Uzbekistan Airways has strategically directed its passenger operations towards Western Europe and various global destinations. The majority of international flights are routed through Tashkent, though there are also international services available to various other cities in Uzbekistan. The carrier operates independently and is not affiliated with any partnerships or airline alliances.

