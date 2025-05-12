Aramco reports resilient Q1 in upstream despite yearly earnings dip
Photo: Aramco
Saudi Aramco reported stable upstream earnings for the first quarter of 2025, as higher crude oil prices helped offset lower volumes sold. The company posted segment's earnings before interest, income taxes, and zakat of $51.4 billion, largely in line with $50.3 billion recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024.
