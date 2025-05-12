Kyrgyzstan lifts temporary ban on cement imports

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 12. The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has lifted a temporary ban on cement imports in a move aimed at sustaining growth in the construction industry and ensuring market stability, Trend reports.

The document, signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev, amends a previously adopted resolution from March 31, 2025, which introduced temporary non-tariff measures on the import of certain construction goods.

The move is designed to meet the rising demand for construction materials, prevent shortages, and stabilize prices. By reopening the market to imported cement, the government aims to foster healthy competition, maintain the momentum of ongoing construction projects, and contribute to the broader economic development of the country.

The Cabinet has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the construction sector as a key pillar of Kyrgyzstan’s economy and continues to implement measures to ensure its long-term stability and growth.

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan is instructed to notify the Eurasian Economic Commission and the World Trade Organization (WTO) of the removal of the temporary restriction specified in point 1 of this resolution within three calendar days from the date it enters into force. Additionally, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is tasked with informing the Executive Committee of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) within the same timeframe.

Oversight of the implementation of this resolution is assigned to the Department for Monitoring the Execution of Decisions of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers under the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan.