Iran's exports via Qazvin Province customs face decline

Exports through Qazvin Province dropped 15% in value and 5% in weight in the first month of the current Iranian year, totaling $21 million. The main exports were detergents, copper wire, and potatoes, primarily to Iraq and the UAE. Imports rose by 43% in value and 46% in weight, mainly consisting of automobiles and spare parts.

