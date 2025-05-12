Iran, Qatar ink agreement to launch green corridor customs system
Iran and Qatar have put pen to paper on a protocol to establish a green corridor customs system, paving the way for smoother sailing in trade and transit. The deal is all about cutting through the red tape, getting everyone on the same page, and trimming the fat from unnecessary rules.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy