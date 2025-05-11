Turkmenistan’s Hazar Consortium seeks bids for special equipment supply
The Hazar Consortium, a partnership between CJSC Turkmen National Oil and Gas Company (NaPeCo) and Mitro International Limited Company, is seeking suppliers for portable two-way radios and related equipment for the Eastern Cheleken field. Interested parties are invited to submit their applications by May 29, 2025.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy