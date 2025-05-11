Turkmenistan’s Hazar Consortium seeks bids for special equipment supply

The Hazar Consortium, a partnership between CJSC Turkmen National Oil and Gas Company (NaPeCo) and Mitro International Limited Company, is seeking suppliers for portable two-way radios and related equipment for the Eastern Cheleken field. Interested parties are invited to submit their applications by May 29, 2025.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register