Kyrgyzstan’s aviation overhaul gains EU approval, moving toward blacklist exit

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 12. The European Commission has acknowledged Kyrgyzstan’s progress in reforming its aviation sector, as part of the country’s efforts to be removed from the EU aviation safety blacklist, Trend reports via Kyrgyzstan's Civil Aviation Agency.

A delegation from Kyrgyzstan, led by State Civil Aviation Agency Director Daniyar Bostonov, presented the results of a two-year aviation sector reform program during a recent meeting with the European Commission in Brussels.

Among the key achievements presented by Kyrgyzstan to the European Commission were the full implementation of a flight safety action plan, the introduction of new oversight procedures, enhanced training for inspectors, and the modernization of the regulatory framework in line with EU certification standards.

The country also reported strengthened institutional capacity, including increased funding, improved working conditions for inspectors, and continued staff development.

In the course of the meeting, the Kyrgyz side submitted all required technical reports, legal documents, and supporting materials to demonstrate readiness to restore direct air services with EU member states. The European Commission is expected to publish an official assessment following the EU Committee's review in May 2025.

Kyrgyzstan’s airlines have remained on the EU safety list since 2006 due to shortcomings in regulatory oversight at the time.