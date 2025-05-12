Iran-Tajikistan trade thrives with rising imports in several sectors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12.​ Iran’s imports from Tajikistan grew by 17.8 percent in value and 34.5 percent in weight during the last Iranian year (from March 20, 2024, through March 20, 2025) compared to the previous year (from March 21, 2023, through March 19, 2024).

Data obtained by Trend from Iran's Customs Administration indicates that the country imported around 39,900 tons of goods from Tajikistan, worth around $90.2 million, compared to 29,600 tons valued at $76.6 million in the prior year.

The main products imported by Iran from Tajikistan included cotton, silk fabric, various equipment, and other goods.

The data further reveals that the total non-oil trade volume between Iran and Tajikistan for the past Iranian year reached $393 million, involving about 528,000 tons of goods. This represents a 16 percent increase in value and nearly 48.9 percent in weight compared to the previous year.

According to statistics, Iran’s total product imports for the year amounted to about $66.3 billion, with 39 million tons of goods entering the country. This shows an increase of 9.77 percent in value and 4.39 percent in weight compared to the previous year.

Iran prioritizes the import of essential goods while applying certain restrictions on products that are already produced domestically.

