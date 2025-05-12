Kazakhstan, UAE bolster high-tech alliance with multimillion-dollar deals

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan and the UAE are set to strengthen technological cooperation through agreements worth over $250 million, signed during the official visit of Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince to Astana. Key projects include the construction of Central Asia’s first NVIDIA-based supercomputer, a TR-3 level data center to support Smart City initiatives.

