Azerbaijan sees growth in number of foreign trade participants for 1Q2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12.​ Azerbaijan had 24,700 foreign trade participants in the first quarter of this year.

The data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee shows that this number rose by 1,100 (4.8 percent) compared to the same period last year (23,600).

The participants included 17,600 individuals, and 7,100 legal entities, marking a year-on-year increase by 1,000 (5.8 percent) and 170 (2.5 percent) respectively.

Furthermore, 120 legal entities represented the public sector, and 7,000 - private sector, showing a decrease of 26 (17.8 percent) and an increase of 196 (2.9 percent) respectively compared to the first quarter of last year.

Foreign trade participants include legal and physical persons in the manufacturer category, state procurement entities, foreign-invested enterprises, joint ventures, franchised legal and physical persons, distributors, dealers, partners, wholesale enterprises, retail businesses, and non-commercial service institutions (banks, financial organizations, funds, etc.).