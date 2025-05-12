KMG International reinforces dominance in Romania's polymer market
Photo: KazMunayGas
KMG International has resumed operations at the low-density polyethylene (LDPE) production unit at the Petromidia refinery in Romania, reinforcing its position as the country's sole polymer producer. The decision follows increased demand for petrochemical products in Europe.
