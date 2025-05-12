KMG International reinforces dominance in Romania's polymer market

Photo: KazMunayGas

KMG International has resumed operations at the low-density polyethylene (LDPE) production unit at the Petromidia refinery in Romania, reinforcing its position as the country's sole polymer producer. The decision follows increased demand for petrochemical products in Europe.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register