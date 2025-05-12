Azerbaijan's trade turnover with Japan breaks impressive highs in 1Q2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. The volume of trade operations between Azerbaijan and Japan amounted to $87.9 million from January through March 2025.

The data obtained by Trend from the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee shows that this figure grew by impressive $26 million, or 42 percent more than the same months of 2024.

During the reporting period, trade turnover with Japan amounted to 0.73 percent of Azerbaijan's total trade turnover.

Azerbaijan's exports to Japan amounted to $3.1 million from January through March of the current year. This is by $1.1 million or 25.6 percent more than the same period last year.

Meanwhile, during the reporting period, Azerbaijan's import operations from Japan amounted to $84.8 million, which is $27.1 million or 46.9 percent more than the same period of 2024.

Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover grew by over 24.3 percent, reaching a total of $12 billion from January through March 2025.

The country's exports rose by 6.7 percent, or $401.75 million, totaling $6.4 billion, while imports increased by 52.6 percent, or $1.9 billion, amounting to $5.7 billion.

Meanwhile, the foreign trade balance showed a positive surplus of $722.9 million during the reporting period, which is $5.1 billion, or 3.1 times less than the same period last year.