Azerbaijan amends "Regulations on Coordination Commission for Information Security" - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. "Regulations on the Coordination Commission for Information Security" have been changed in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, the provision that the functions of the permanent secretariat under the Commission shall be performed by the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security was removed from the regulations.

The head of state has signed an order on the implementation of the relevant decree.