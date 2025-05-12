Kyrgyzstan appoints acting ministers of science and education

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 12. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov has signed a decree appointing Baktiar Orozov as Acting Minister of Science, Higher Education, and Innovations, Trend reports via the presidential administration.

In another decree, Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva has been appointed Acting Minister of Education.

The two candidates will now be submitted to parliament for approval for formal appointment to the ministerial posts.

Earlier today, Zhaparov signed a decree restructuring the Ministry of Education and Science and the State Agency for Intellectual Property and Innovations.

Under this restructuring, two independent ministries have been created. The Ministry of Education will now be in charge of preschool, primary, basic and secondary education, as well as primary vocational education. The Ministry of Science, Higher Education and Innovation will oversee scientific research, higher education, intellectual property, and innovation.