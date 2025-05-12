Azerbaijan brainstorms natural gas, green energy, hydrogen exports to Europe (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. The issues of export of natural gas, green energy, and hydrogen from Azerbaijan to Europe were discussed, the country's Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, wrote on X, Trend reports.

"We had a fruitful meeting with Gert Jan Koopman, EU Director-General of Neighbourhood & Enlargement Negotiations (DG ENEST), to discuss issues on the agenda of the Azerbaijan-European Union energy partnership.

We exchanged views on the supply of natural gas, green energy, and hydrogen to Europe, the development of existing and planned Energy Corridors in this context, the future role of these projects in energy security, investment opportunities, as well as the next meeting of the Azerbaijan-EU Energy Dialogue," the publication reads.

