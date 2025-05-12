Iranian statesman stresses key terms linked to progress in Iran-US nuke talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12.​ Ongoing indirect negotiations between Iran and the US on Iran’s nuclear program could succeed if both sides reach mutual economic agreements, Behzad Nabavi, former leader of Iran’s "Reformists" faction, told reporters, Trend reports.

According to Nabavi, nearly all agreements in the world today — about 99.9 percent — are designed to serve the interests of both parties. However, some in Iran still believe that any outcome favorable to the US must inherently be detrimental to Iran, and vice versa. This mindset, he stressed, must be completely reformed.

He added that current talks between the two countries are reportedly progressing positively.

“In my opinion, the likelihood of reaching an agreement was higher during Donald Trump’s presidency,” Nabavi noted.

Three rounds of indirect negotiations between Iran and the US regarding Iran’s nuclear program were held on April 12, 19, and 26. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.

